Marshawn Lynch Releases Own 'Beastmode' Blender, 'Take Care Of Yo' Bodies!'

Marshawn Lynch is going from putting defenders in a blender to SELLING them -- the ex-NFL superstar just released his very own kitchen appliance!

TMZ Sports has learned -- Beast Mode has teamed up with Beast Health to release a limited edition blender ... which is being dubbed "the baddest blender on the planet."

The thing is pretty comparable to Lynch's playing style during his career -- it features a 1200-watt motor, making it one of the most powerful blenders on the market to date ... and comes in a forest green colorway.

The partnership may sound random ... but if you recall, Marshawn famously said to "take care of yo' bodies" during one of his most iconic media sessions in his career -- so now, he's making it much easier for folks to do just that.

Marshawn explained his new venture ... saying, "“Can’t be a beast if you’re not getting the right nourishment."

"The Beastmode Blender is hella powerful and makes smoothies with quickness, so no more excuses on not having enough time to eat right, drink right, and get right."

Lynch is also marketing his new item in his own style ... with taglines like "Wake yo' ass up and get to blending," and "Make mine BLENDED blended."