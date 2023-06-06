Marshawn Lynch Starring In Teen Sex Comedy Movie 'Bottoms'

Marshawn Lynch has made a career change ... the ex-NFL running back is now an actor -- and on Tuesday, the sports world found out his first major part is a starring role in a teen sex comedy movie.

Seriously.

The flick is called "Bottoms" -- and while it's been announced for a while now that Lynch would have a place in the movie ... in the first look at the picture's trailer, you can see the former Seattle Seahawks star has a MAJOR part in it all.

want to get punched in the face by hot girls? WELL GET IN LINE. directed by Emma Seligman, starring @Rachel_Sennott and @AyoEdebiri, watch the explicit red band trailer for #BottomsMovie now.



in select theaters August 25 + additional cities September 1. pic.twitter.com/in3u84wLCr — Bottoms (@bottomsmovie) June 6, 2023 @bottomsmovie

Lynch plays a high school teacher who helps two students run a fight club ... and based on the two-minute preview, Lynch has a significant presence in the very R-rated, raunchy movie.

Lynch can be heard in the clip dropping the f-word ... and at one point, telling two students, "You created a fight club to get some c****ie. You don't even know how to work that thing!"

The 37-year-old seems very pleased by his new work on the Silver Screen ... he tweeted out the trailer, while commenting, "yo boi done made it to the big screen."