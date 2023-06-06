Marshawn Lynch Starring In Teen Sex Comedy Movie 'Bottoms'
6/6/2023 10:52 AM PT
Marshawn Lynch has made a career change ... the ex-NFL running back is now an actor -- and on Tuesday, the sports world found out his first major part is a starring role in a teen sex comedy movie.
Seriously.
The flick is called "Bottoms" -- and while it's been announced for a while now that Lynch would have a place in the movie ... in the first look at the picture's trailer, you can see the former Seattle Seahawks star has a MAJOR part in it all.
want to get punched in the face by hot girls? WELL GET IN LINE. directed by Emma Seligman, starring @Rachel_Sennott and @AyoEdebiri, watch the explicit red band trailer for #BottomsMovie now.— Bottoms (@bottomsmovie) June 6, 2023 @bottomsmovie
in select theaters August 25 + additional cities September 1. pic.twitter.com/in3u84wLCr
Lynch plays a high school teacher who helps two students run a fight club ... and based on the two-minute preview, Lynch has a significant presence in the very R-rated, raunchy movie.
Lynch can be heard in the clip dropping the f-word ... and at one point, telling two students, "You created a fight club to get some c****ie. You don't even know how to work that thing!"
The 37-year-old seems very pleased by his new work on the Silver Screen ... he tweeted out the trailer, while commenting, "yo boi done made it to the big screen."
The film officially releases in August ... getcha
popcorn Skittles ready!