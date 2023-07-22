Blake Shelton Roped Into Jason Aldean Controversy Through Satire Site

Blake Shelton has gone on the record to support Jason Aldean amid his new song controversy ... at least that's what a satire site wants you to believe, anyway.

Here's the deal ... Blake is trending this weekend, and it's all because of this fake article that has him quoted as explicitly backing Aldean amid the whole "Try That In A Small Town" fracas -- which has divided a lot of people, especially after the music video was released.

Blake Shelton Cancels $30 Million Project With CMT. CMT tried to cancel Jason Aldean and ban his video. Go woke go broke. CMT also turned their last music awards into a trans show. It’s time for them to go bankrupt. Just how I feel. https://t.co/nB2V2Fs7MC — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) July 22, 2023 @unhealthytruth

The story comes from a site called The Dunning-Kruger Times -- which labels itself as "America's Last Line of Defense." This article of theirs is headlined as such ... "Blake Shelton Cancels $30 Million Project With CMT: 'Jason Is My Friend.'" The problem ... it's a BS piece.

The reason we know this -- aside from the fact this is literally the only "media outlet" reporting such a story -- is that DKT itself calls itself a website that's just for laughs.

Their "About Us" page spells it out clearly ... "Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the 'America’s Last Line of Defense' network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery, or as Snopes called it before they lost their war on satire: Junk News." AKA, it's one big fat joke.

Although this site has openly laid out their intentions -- namely, laughing at conservatives -- folks on the right have ran with this fake story regardless ... lifting it up as a rallying cry.

While Blake and Jason have certainly been on friendly terms in the past ... the former has not said anything about all the hubbub his new song/video has caused -- and yet, it appears folks genuinely believe he's on Jason's side. Unfortunately for them, there's no truth to it.