F1's Martin Brundle Leaves Terry Crews Mid-Interview ... Labeled Rude By Some

7/23/2023 11:12 AM PT
Martin Brundle often gets treated like dirt by celebs at F1 races -- but on Sunday ... the shoe seemed to be on the other foot during his interview with one Terry Crews.

The racer-turned-broadcaster was doing his thing during the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Terry was on the grid ... chillin' with the Red Bull crew and taking in the sights. Like he usually does, Martin sorta bum-rushed him and started peppering him with questions.

Good sports that he is ... Terry played along, and gave great, thoughtful responses. Terry talked about the technology of the cars and said he was learning a lot about the sport.

Now, for the most part, TC is getting tons of praise for how he handled himself here. Considering how others in the recent past have dealt with Martin -- namely, kinda giving him the cold shoulder, which often goes viral -- Terry's engagement is getting a big thumbs up.

But watch how Martin ends this impromptu chat ... he quickly cuts it short, without even thanking him for his time or anything. He beelines it to another interview subject and leaves Terry awkwardly hanging. Even during the convo, you can tell MB is barely listening.

Welp, folks at home certainly took notice ... and some are labeling Martin rude in how treated Terry -- which, again, is ironic seeing how he's normally the one being snubbed.

In any case, Terry handled it with grace -- even after Martin bolted away mid-thought ... he still flashed a big smile and the peace sign. Good dude, it didn't really phase him.

There's always talk of etiquette on the grid ... perhaps Martin needs to learn some too. 😅

