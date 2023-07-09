Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cara Delevingne Defends Snubbing Martin Brundle at British Grand Prix

7/9/2023 11:33 AM PT
Martin Brundle fans were NOT happy after Cara Delevingne snubbed him on the grid -- but the model's defending herself ... saying she was just following orders.

The F1 legend-turned-broadcaster was on his usual TV schtick at the British Grand Prix Sunday ... walking around the grid/trying to talk to famous people on camera, for which he's sort of become famous (anew) lately -- especially depending on who he gets.

This time, he wanted a quick one-on-one with Cara ... but he was being rebuked at the door, with some nameless-faceless man blocking him from approaching CD and saying an impromptu interview was a no-go. Martin forged on though, and asked Cara directly.

He tried to be light-hearted about it ... saying it's a "rule" that everyone on the grid has to talk to him, and we're being honest -- yeah, that's kinda the unspoken deal at these events.

Anyway, Cara doubled down in what the guy -- who looked to be part of her team -- said ... namely, she wouldn't be giving any interviews ... saying "no" repeatedly. MB walked away and threw a little dig at her, sarcastically saying he's sure it would've been a fascinating chat.

As you can imagine, F1 Twitter started ripping into Cara ... calling her conceited and full of herself for rejecting what's become a pastime at Grand Prix races -- talking to Martin. But she's come out swinging, responding by saying she specifically was told not to rebuff him.

Folks replied to that by questioning whether she was told this by her agent or PR person, and wondering if she wasn't capable of thinking/speaking for herself -- but she stamped that out too ... claiming it was actually a Formula 1 rep who instructed her not to speak.

She didn't elaborate beyond that, and frankly ... her explanation is bizarre on its face. In any case, Cara's moving on -- going on to say she had fun regardless of what people think.

