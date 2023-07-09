Cara Delevingne Defends Snubbing Martin Brundle at British Grand Prix

Martin Brundle fans were NOT happy after Cara Delevingne snubbed him on the grid -- but the model's defending herself ... saying she was just following orders.

The F1 legend-turned-broadcaster was on his usual TV schtick at the British Grand Prix Sunday ... walking around the grid/trying to talk to famous people on camera, for which he's sort of become famous (anew) lately -- especially depending on who he gets.

This time, he wanted a quick one-on-one with Cara ... but he was being rebuked at the door, with some nameless-faceless man blocking him from approaching CD and saying an impromptu interview was a no-go. Martin forged on though, and asked Cara directly.

He tried to be light-hearted about it ... saying it's a "rule" that everyone on the grid has to talk to him, and we're being honest -- yeah, that's kinda the unspoken deal at these events.

I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx https://t.co/ZIIbrKB0kO — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 9, 2023 @Caradelevingne

Anyway, Cara doubled down in what the guy -- who looked to be part of her team -- said ... namely, she wouldn't be giving any interviews ... saying "no" repeatedly. MB walked away and threw a little dig at her, sarcastically saying he's sure it would've been a fascinating chat.

As you can imagine, F1 Twitter started ripping into Cara ... calling her conceited and full of herself for rejecting what's become a pastime at Grand Prix races -- talking to Martin. But she's come out swinging, responding by saying she specifically was told not to rebuff him.

It wasn’t an agent, it was an F1 representative — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 9, 2023 @Caradelevingne

Folks replied to that by questioning whether she was told this by her agent or PR person, and wondering if she wasn't capable of thinking/speaking for herself -- but she stamped that out too ... claiming it was actually a Formula 1 rep who instructed her not to speak.