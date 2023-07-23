Jason Aldean Doubles Down On Racially Charged Music Video

Play video content Twitter/@CollinRugg

Jason Aldean isn't backing down from the storm of criticism he received over his song, "Try That in a Small Town," which many on the left believe is downright racist.

The country star addressed a packed crowd at his Friday concert in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The footage begins with Aldean pacing back and forth on stage, while saying, “It’s been a long week, and I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that.”

He then said everyone is entitled to their own thoughts and opinions, but that doesn't mean what they say is true.

Aldean went on to explain he's proud to be an American who loves his country and hopes to restore it “to what it once was before all this bulls—t started happening to us."

He ended his 2-minute speech by addressing cancel culture and how it can "try to ruin your life."

By contrast, liberals were totally beside themselves over Aldean's music video for "Try That in a Small Town," which was featured on the Country Music Television (CMT) network. It showed images of violent Black Lives Matter protests in cities across the country to protest the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police.

Aldean's fans seemed to dig what he said. They all hooted, hollered and chanted "USA."

During the video, Aldean was seen performing outside Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, which was the site of the 1946 Columbia Race Riot. The uprising led to the near lynching of the first Black Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Last week, activist groups called for boycotts of the network, prompting CMT to yank the video from its airwaves. ABC aired his performance of the song last week during their broadcast from the "CMA Fest" concert in Nashville.