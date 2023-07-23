Victoria Beckham Again Sings Spice Girls Karaoke Despite Refusing to Tour

Play video content

Victoria Beckham is once again singing Spice Girls tunes, but on a tiny stage compared to what she once rocked with her bandmates ... and the timing of this is interesting.

The now-former Posh Spice posted a video Sunday, where she's belting out 'Say You'll Be There' during a night out with her hubby, David Beckham. Of course, this is in a karaoke setting ... so it's not really a polished performance by any means. It is public though.

Check it out ... you see Victoria handling microphone duties at some venue in the Magic City, where the Beckhams live. She writes, "Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come."

She doesn't elaborate, but it's telling that she seems to be teasing something here. Of course, Spice Girls fans might be losing their minds right now ... assuming this has anything to do with the possibility of her touring again, which she's strongly resisted up to this point.

The other weird thing about this is that one year ago, to the day, Victoria was also singing Spice Girl in yet another karaoke sesh -- so ya gotta figure there's more to this here.

Like we said ... Victoria/Posh has been the lone holdout among the Spice Girls amid their recent reunion gigs. In 2019, she was the only one who didn't hit the stage during their UK tour ... and in recent months, there's been even more talk of them hitting the road again.

Still, despite their best efforts to recruit her ... Victoria has, time and again, said she's too busy with other ventures and simply can't commit to getting onstage again with the other Spice Girls. It's a shame really -- because diehard fans have wanted to see them all officially reunite for years ... and the group's just not the same without all 5 members together.

The last time the Spice Girls performed as a full unit was in 2012 during the London Olympics. Since then, VB has gone on to other things ... including her fashion line.