Spice Girls Reunion Tour Kicks Off in Dublin, No Eye Patch for Mel B

The Spice Girls' long-awaited reunion tour is officially underway -- the 4 ladies just took the stage ... and Mel B should have full peripheral vision!!!

Scary, Sporty, Ginger and Baby Spice are performing together for the first time in years, and the crowd in Dublin, Ireland erupted in excitement when they came out and opened with "Spice Up Your Life." Then ... it was time to dance.

From the looks of it, the Girls are going all out for their Spice World 2019 tour ... with a huge stage and screen and choreographed numbers galore. Hours before the show, Mel B shared a photo of the group with their stage director and choreographer, and everyone looked stoked.

More importantly, Mel B appears to be over the worst of last week's eye emergency ... where she was diagnosed with severe iritis in her right eye and uveitis in her left.

She said she was on meds and heavy duty drops to fix her peepers, and claimed she'd have to wear an eye patch ... but it looks like she healed up nicely in time for the big show.

The Spice Girls are scheduled for 12 more shows after Dublin in Wales, England and Scotland ... but it looks like they're off to a great start!!!