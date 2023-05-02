Victoria Beckham Shares Snap Of David In Undies For Birthday Tribute

It's David Beckham's birthday, but it's Victoria's followers who are getting a present on Tuesday ... 'cause the soccer superstar's wife just shared a thirst trap of the 48-year-old in his undies for the occasion!!

Victoria posted the sexy snap just now ... showing David rocking nothing but some white Calvin Klein briefs and a beanie as he takes a dip in some water -- and something tells us it was cold outside.

The pic already garnered more than 229,000 likes on social media ... and yeah, the comment section is exactly what you'd expect.

"Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You’re welcome!😂," the former Spice Girl said on Instagram.

One follower summarized it perfectly ... saying, "Thank you Victoria.. from all the women of the world 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Another decided to get more Rated R ... adding, "Don't be shy, show us the front 😭😭😭"

Victoria also shared a more serious tribute of her own ... gushing over her man in an emotional post.

"Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much xxxxx The most amazing husband and incredible daddy🙏🏼You are our everything 💕💕💕💕"

The Beckham birthday festivities are underway ... and by the looks of it, the shredded athlete isn't worried about having too many sweets -- as he's already cut into "cake no. 1" of the celebration.