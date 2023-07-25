Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Whitney Port Says Husband is Concerned Over Dramatic Weight Loss

Whitney Port Hubby's Worried About My Dramatic Weight Loss

7/25/2023 9:09 AM PT
Getty Composite

Whitney Port's fans aren't the only ones getting worried about her severe weight loss ... now her husband's concerned, and she's promising to make her health a priority.

The former 'Hills' star finally addressed her weight, saying she didn't really notice a change until her husband, Tim Rosenman, brought it to her attention.

whitney port

Whitney says Tim has been worried about her, which prompted her to sit down and think about why she's looking so frail nowadays ... and it didn't sink in until she stepped on a scale.

whitney port

For Whitney, she says she eats to live and not the other way around ... explaining she always feels hungry, but doesn't know what to eat.

Whitney Port
Getty

She says she's too lazy and too picky to make feeding herself a priority, but now admits those excuses are unacceptable.

Whitney Port's Selfies
Launch Gallery
Whitney Port's Selfies Launch Gallery

Whitney says she doesn't like how she looks and feels ... and she's promising her husband to prioritize her health and not set an unhealthy example for others.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later