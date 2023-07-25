Whitney Port Says Husband is Concerned Over Dramatic Weight Loss

Whitney Port's fans aren't the only ones getting worried about her severe weight loss ... now her husband's concerned, and she's promising to make her health a priority.

The former 'Hills' star finally addressed her weight, saying she didn't really notice a change until her husband, Tim Rosenman, brought it to her attention.

Whitney says Tim has been worried about her, which prompted her to sit down and think about why she's looking so frail nowadays ... and it didn't sink in until she stepped on a scale.

For Whitney, she says she eats to live and not the other way around ... explaining she always feels hungry, but doesn't know what to eat.

She says she's too lazy and too picky to make feeding herself a priority, but now admits those excuses are unacceptable.