Ex-Fitness Influencer Sued for Duping People with Eating Disorders

A former fitness influencer sold bogus meal plans to a ton of people dealing with eating disorders -- so says the State of Texas, anyway ... which is taking her to court.

The woman’s name is Brittany Dawn Davis, and she’s being sued by the Texas Attorney General’s Office for what they claim was an outright scam perpetrated on scores of women between the years of 2014 and 2019 ... when she’s alleged to have dished out countless meal and exercise regimens that were the opposite of personalized and safe.

Per the lawsuit, Davis sold herself as someone who overcame an eating disorder with proper workouts and healthy eating ... which prosecutors say led to countless people soliciting her services to do the same. Except, instead of getting personalized advice that would help them ... the Texas AG claims she fed ‘em BS, in the form of super low-calorie diets that were actually detrimental to a lot of those who actually needed to put on weight.

Davis is also alleged to have responded to people who emailed or DM'd her with cookie-cutter messages, like "You’re killing it!" and a bunch of hype lines that hardly addressed the specific needs of each client. Plus, a lot of her ex-customers claim she’d often fall off the face of the earth after just one or two interactions ... even though the AG says many signed on with the expectation of regular one-on-one consultations.

S*** hit the fan for Davis in 2019 when the backlash became so big she finally had to address it on camera ... offering a tearful apology and vowing to make things right. Unfortunately, it sounds like it was too little, too late for the AG.

The State of Texas is asking for damages of up to a million bucks ... citing what it calls false, misleading or deceptive practices.