DJ Apologizes For Playing 50 Cent Songs at Rapper Gunplay's Birthday Party

The DJ who played 50 Cent tracks -- prompting Rick Ross' longtime pal Gunplay to blow his top in da club -- is speaking out, and hoping like hell to squash their beef.

DJ 305 dropped an IG video Tuesday apologizing to Gunplay and his family for the July 19 incident that led to the rapper threatening to "shoot up" club G5ive Miami.

Gunplay had been celebrating his 44th birthday when DJ 305 dropped not one, but two 50 Cent songs "I Smell P****" and "Many Men" -- both with implications of beef and war (although they were originally created as Ja Rule diss tracks).

You can see for yourself how Gunplay took the musical gesture and he went on to explain, and remarkably, own up to his actions that evening.

DJ 305 says he didn't mean any disrespect behind his song selection and hopes to still be cordial with Gunplay and MMG down the line ... as his stage name references Rick's city!!!

Gunplay hasn't responded to 305's mea culpa just yet, but was in G5ive last night to redo his birthday bash after the previous drama.