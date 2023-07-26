Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
NYC Crane Catches Fire, Collapses and Crashes into Building

7/26/2023 6:31 AM PT
CRANE CHAOS
A scene straight out of a Hollywood thriller unfolded in NYC, as a crane not only caught fire, but collapsed and crashed into a neighboring building ... sending people below running for cover.

The crane was operating on a vacant building near Hudson Yards when it caught fire. Emergency crews responded almost immediately but were essentially helpless as it burned hundreds of feet in the air.

NYC Crane Collapse
Eventually, the flames got to be too much, and the crane snapped ... striking a neighboring building and falling to the ground.

You can see people scrambling for safety on the ground, and reports say 4 civilians and one firefighter were injured from the debris. Thankfully, their injuries were non-life-threatening.

