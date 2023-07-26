Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado Tease Reunion In the Studio

7/26/2023 8:33 AM PT
Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado

Timbaland's back in the studio -- with real humans, after entertaining the thought of AI -- with his longtime pals Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado!!!

The "Dream Team" trio was apparently up late in the studio on Tuesday night ... sharing several pics of themselves with huge grins, a good sign the tunes are turning out right.

Nelly dialed in remotely from FaceTime while Timbaland and Justin were together in-studio ... but the reunion was still full circle.

Back in 2006, Timbaland oversaw the production of both JT and Nelly's blockbuster albums ... "FutureSex/LoveSounds" and "Loose" ... with both projects selling millions of records, opening the door for more collabs as the artists owned the dance floors for years.

THIS IS THE FUTURE
The upcoming collab is a swift 180° from Timbaland's reckoning that technology was taking over the music industry for good the last time he appeared on TMZ Live ... which will surely appease fans fearful of the AI apocalypse!!!

