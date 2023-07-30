Bam Margera Not Impressed by Steve-O's Skateboarding Video, 'Worst Style'
Bam Margera Steve-O's Skating Still Stinks ... He's Got No Style!!!
7/30/2023 12:45 AM PT
Bam Margera's taking more shots at Steve-O ... ripping his former friend for having some of the worst skateboarding style he's ever seen.
The former "Jackass" star tore into Steve-O's skateboarding mixtape with a video response, mainly taking issue with the way Steve-O completes his kickflips.
Bam says it's proof Steve-O's not as good a skater as him ... and he's also dissing his old buddy for not doing a rail slide in the video with Tony Hawk.
The back-and-forth began with Bam dissing his "Jackass" features on a song with rappers Cult Shotta and Tanboymiguel ... which drew a video response from Steve-O.
Bam linked back up with rappers this week in Los Angeles and watched Steve-O's skate tape together ... and Bam's anything but impressed.
While Bam's a pro skater and recently hit up this year's X-Games, it sounds like there is a strong bias behind his critique.
Now, the board is back in Steve-O's court.