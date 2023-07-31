Clippers' Amir Coffey Arrested In L.A. ... For Gun Possession

Clippers forward Amir Coffey was arrested in L.A. on Sunday morning ... after cops say they found a loaded gun in his ride during a routine traffic stop.

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports ... officers pulled over a car that Coffey was a passenger in at around 2:30 AM in Hollywood -- after they say they saw it speeding.

When cops approached the vehicle, they said it smelled like marijuana -- so they searched it, and found a loaded gun.

Cops say Coffey admitted it was his -- and he was then arrested for misdemeanor possession of a firearm. We're told one other person at the scene was cited for weed.

Records show Coffey was booked into jail at around 5:05 AM -- though he was released four hours later on his own recognizance.

He's due in court for a hearing on the matter later next month.