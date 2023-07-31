Clippers' Amir Coffey Arrested In L.A. For Gun Possession
7/31/2023 8:35 AM PT
Clippers forward Amir Coffey was arrested in L.A. on Sunday morning ... after cops say they found a loaded gun in his ride during a routine traffic stop.
Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports ... officers pulled over a car that Coffey was a passenger in at around 2:30 AM in Hollywood -- after they say they saw it speeding.
When cops approached the vehicle, they said it smelled like marijuana -- so they searched it, and found a loaded gun.
Cops say Coffey admitted it was his -- and he was then arrested for misdemeanor possession of a firearm. We're told one other person at the scene was cited for weed.
Records show Coffey was booked into jail at around 5:05 AM -- though he was released four hours later on his own recognizance.
He's due in court for a hearing on the matter later next month.
26-year-old Coffey has been a member of the Clippers' org. since 2019 ... playing 181 games for the team over the past four seasons. During his L.A. career, he's averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.