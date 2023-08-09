Tampa Mayor Discovers 70 Pounds of Coke While Fishing

A woman on a family fishing trip in the Florida Keys sniffed out 70 pounds of cocaine floating in the coastal waters.

But this wasn't your average woman ... turns out the Mayor of Tampa made the shocking discovery with her loved ones off the Middle Keys City of Marathon.

Mayor Jane Castor, her brother, her son and his girlfriend spotted the package layered with bricks of cocaine bobbing in the water on July 23, according to a report Tuesday in the Tampa Bay Times.

Castor knew immediately what it was, thanks to her years of narcotics training as an ex-cop. She was also the former Tampa police chief.

Castor and her family lifted the bundle of blow onto their boat and transported it back to a dock near their vacation rental home.

The mayor then called the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, prompting deputies to immediately respond with two U.S Border Patrol agents to seize the drugs.