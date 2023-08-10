Steve Cohen's Wife Gets Insane 14K White Gold, 30 Carat Diamond NY Mets Chain

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen's wife is showing out for her hubby's baseball team in a big way ... Alex Cohen just copped an insane, iced-out, 14-karat white gold chain with 30 carats of diamonds, and we're told it's worth $65,000!

TMZ Sports has learned Alexandra -- who married Cohen in 1992 -- commissioned the piece after she recently ran into celeb jeweler Will Selby at Citi Field while he was delivering a chain to an NBA star.

"I was dropping off a piece for Donovan Mitchell and bumped into her at the owner's suite at The Mets game," Selby told us, "and the rest has been history."

Alex decided to honor her family's team by getting the Mets logo, and the interlocking "NY

on the chain. Selby collabed with OMI Jewelry ... who helped put together the piece.

All told, the chain/pendants total 30 carats of VS1, F colored diamonds ... and it's Amazin'.

Play video content

We're told the bling is worth $65k ... hardly anything to the Cohen family, worth $16.5 billion (according to Forbes), making him the richest owner in all of baseball.