Steve Cohen's Wife Gets Insane 14K White Gold, 30 Carat Diamond NY Mets Chain
Steve Cohen Wife Gets 30 Carat Diamond Chain ... Reppin' NY Mets!!!
8/10/2023 12:01 PM PT
NY Mets owner Steve Cohen's wife is showing out for her hubby's baseball team in a big way ... Alex Cohen just copped an insane, iced-out, 14-karat white gold chain with 30 carats of diamonds, and we're told it's worth $65,000!
TMZ Sports has learned Alexandra -- who married Cohen in 1992 -- commissioned the piece after she recently ran into celeb jeweler Will Selby at Citi Field while he was delivering a chain to an NBA star.
"I was dropping off a piece for Donovan Mitchell and bumped into her at the owner's suite at The Mets game," Selby told us, "and the rest has been history."
Alex decided to honor her family's team by getting the Mets logo, and the interlocking "NY
on the chain. Selby collabed with OMI Jewelry ... who helped put together the piece.
All told, the chain/pendants total 30 carats of VS1, F colored diamonds ... and it's Amazin'.
We're told the bling is worth $65k ... hardly anything to the Cohen family, worth $16.5 billion (according to Forbes), making him the richest owner in all of baseball.
Fun fact, the two met on of a dating service back in 1991. Coincidentally, Alex was a Mets fan before Steve even became the minority owner in 2012. Years later he purchased a majority of the team once it became available. Alex is currently the president of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation.