Mets Star Edwin Diaz Cops Iced-Out Trumpet Chain ... Worth $250,000!!!

Mets star Edwin Diaz won't be on a mound this season, but that doesn't mean he won't still be looking fly -- TMZ Sports has learned he's just copped a sweet new necklace ... that's worth a quarter of a million dollars!!

The closer -- who's currently on New York's injured list after tearing up his knee during the World Baseball Classic back in March -- hit up Victor Rodriguez, aka Tajia Diamonds, for the piece recently ... and the jeweler just finished the product this week.

And, check out the images ... it came out awesome!!

The pendant features a trumpet -- a nod to Diaz's famous "Narco" walkout song -- as well as his jersey number 39 ... and it's completely iced out.

Rodriguez tells us it has 75 cts of VS diamonds and F color stones.

As for the chain it sits on ... Rodriguez says that's decked out too -- with 100 cts of VS diamonds.

The pitcher also got a custom bracelet to go along with the drip for his neck ... and it's got his No. 39 all over it.

In total, we're told the bill came out to $250K ... but don't worry, Diaz can certainly afford it -- he just inked a five-year, $102 million contract this past offseason.