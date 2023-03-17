Mets Star Edwin Díaz 'Doing Well, Healing' ... After Potential Season-Ending Injury

His season might be over, but New York Mets star closer Edwin Díaz was still in great spirits in his hospital room on Thursday ... updating his fans and thanking them for their support after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

Díaz's wife, Nashaly, shared a snapshot of the pitcher on Instagram ... showing him throwing up a peace sign as he lay in bed with blankets draped over his legs.

Díaz -- who suffered a right knee patellar injury while celebrating Puerto Rico's win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday -- also sent a message to his supporters ... saying everything is going to be okay.

"To all my beloved fans, especially the Mets fans, I want to let you know that I am doing well and healing," the All-Star said. "I feel blessed and grateful for your support with messages and prayers, thank you very much!"

Díaz -- whose game entrance has gone viral for being the most hype moment you can experience at a baseball game -- assured Mets fans they'll hear "Narco" by Timmy Trumpet and Blasterjaxx soon enough.

Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023 @MLBONFOX