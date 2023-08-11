Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Arizona Woman Discovers Snake Inside Her Toilet

Wild Snake Nightmare Arizona Comes Home to Find Big Black Snake in Toilet!!!

8/11/2023 9:06 AM PT
Rattlesnake Solutions

An Arizona woman had a "holy s***" moment when she returned home and found a live rattlesnake in -- of all places -- her toilet!!

Michelle Lespron stepped inside her house in Tucson on July 15 after a 4-day excursion and went to relieve herself in the bathroom, according to the Associated Press.

Rattlesnake Solutions

When she opened the lid of the toilet, she was horrified to see a large black snake slithering around inside and staring up at her.

She quickly contacted Rattlesnake Solutions, a company that specializes in wildlife removal, and an employee responded ... and after 3 attempts, he was able to seize control of the reptile.

Rattlesnake Solutions

Video of the shocking moment was posted on Facebook and it's nothing less than spine-tingling. Check out the handler grabbing the snake, and yanking it out of the toilet as it hisses.

Michelle told the AP everyone she knows thought it was a gag at first ... but when they found out it was real, they all had the same reaction, "Oh my god, that's my worst nightmare."

It turned out to be a non-poisonous coachwhip snake, but that doesn't make it any less terrifying of a sight when ya lift the toilet lid!!!

