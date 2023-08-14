Timbaland's Ex-Partner Magoo Dead At 50

Recording artist Digital Black confirmed Magoo's death in an Instagram post with the cover of Magoo (real name Melvin Barcliff ) and Timbaland's 1997 album "Welcome To Our World," writing, "Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all."

Magoo's cause of death was not disclosed, nor were the details about the circumstances surrounding it. Many of his famous friends took to social media to share their condolences.

Singer Ginuwine lamented 'time was short.' 'I don't even know how to say anything at this point, I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it's due date. Ginuwine went on, "This dude, always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that's what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn't talk a lot but the love was and will be always there my brotha."