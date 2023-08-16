Colombian Singer Manuel Turizo Collabing with Grupo Frontera After Shakira Hit

Colombian singer Manuel Turizo is makin' moves after his recent collab with Shakira ... because he's now working with the Mexican-American mega group, Grupo Frontera.

TMZ's learned Manuel and the popular band are joining forces for a new song and music video, called "De Lunas a Lunes" -- something they're planning on officially announcing in the coming weeks.

TMZ has obtained some shots of Manuel and Grupo Frontera on set in Miami last week shooting the music vid ... and they all seemed to be gettin' along pretty damn well.

The guys came together because they're big fans of each other and wanted to collab on a new sound, combining each of their styles.

As you know, Manuel's track with Shakira, "Copa Vacía," has blown up since dropping in June, and he's got a lot going for him right now.

He was nominated for the Rolling Stone En Español Awards Monday, and he closed out La casa de los famosos -- the Spanish language version of "Celebrity Big Brother" -- with a performance.