Shakira Attends NBA Finals Game Sans Lewis Hamilton, J. Cole, Neymar Show Up Too

Shakira is apparently taking a small breather from Lewis Hamilton ... the singer hit up Wednesday's NBA Finals Game 3 without the racecar driver -- though her new rumored love interest didn't miss much, 'cause the tilt ended up being a laugher.

Just a few days after she was spotted getting cozy with the 38-year-old following his second-place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner pulled up solo to the Kaseya Center in Miami ... in order to cheer on the Heat vs. the Nuggets.

She had some killer seats -- sitting right on the sideline -- but Jimmy Butler and the home team didn't give her much to clap about ... they got smacked, 109-94.

It's unclear if her public appearance without Hamilton means much -- Lewis could simply be just preparing for the June 18 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal -- or perhaps they're putting whatever was happening on ice. Then again, the Heat play in Miami for Game 4 on Friday -- so maybe he's just waiting for a weekend hang?

J. Cole in the building for Game 3 🤝 pic.twitter.com/w8joPnZEKS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 8, 2023 @ESPNNBA

Other celebs outside of Shakira were also there ... it was a star-studded crowd that featured J. Cole, Future, G-Eazy and DJ Khaled.

Soccer superstars Neymar and Paul Pogba had some courtside chairs for the contest too ... with Neymar showing big love for Butler while there.

NBA legends Magic Johnson and Dwyane Wade also came by ... and even Floyd Mayweather showed up for the action as well.

The Heat are now down 2-1 -- but maybe another celeb-packed stadium this weekend will help them even everything up?