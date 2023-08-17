Doug Flutie Tosses Cereal, Football In Wild Savannah Bananas Appearance
8/17/2023 7:36 AM PT
Ex-NFL star Doug Flutie stepped outta retirement to suit up for a Savannah Bananas baseball game on Wednesday ... and if you're a fan of shenanigans, this is the clip for you.
Of course, the Georgia-based exhibition team is known for wacky antics and entertaining contests ... and on Wednesday, the squad enlisted the former Heisman winner during its stop in Brockton, Massachusetts.
Doug Flutie is here. pic.twitter.com/rNoemDyAJ1— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) August 17, 2023 @ConorRyan_93
Flutie fit right in during his appearance ... entering the game by flailing around a box of his signature cereal, Flutie Flakes, and gathering his teammates together for a huddle and lining them up in formation on the mound before throwing a deep pass into the outfield.
The older fans in attendance loved the cameo ... but it wasn't the only one of the night -- ex-MLB star Johnny Damon also threw on an all-yellow jersey to try to help get the Nanners a win.
DOUG FLUTIE????— NESN (@NESN) August 17, 2023 @NESN
🤝: @TheSavBananas run on @dunkindonuts pic.twitter.com/oBzPbZL1Uu
It's unclear if the two former pros were successful in the effort ... but really, who cares?? All that matters to Savannah is putting on a show, and it's safe to say the team did just that!!