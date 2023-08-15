Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Insane Backflip Catch Captured On Video In Pro Baseball Game

8/15/2023 7:23 AM PT
FLIPPIN' OUT!!!

This may be one of the greatest catches you'll ever see in a baseball game -- albeit, totally unnecessary -- but still, amazing!

It all went down during the Savannah Bananas -- an exhibition baseball team known for their crazy and fun on-field antics -- world tour in Hartford, CT on Monday night.

The Bananas were taking on the Party Animals, who were at the plate in the 2nd inning. With the count 3 and 1, an Animals player hit a routine pop-up to center field.

Savannah Bananas

But, the catch was anything but routine.

Centerfielder DR Meadows settled under the ball, but instead of simply making the easy out, Meadows busted out a backflip that'd make Simone Biles blush, catching the ball in the same motion, landing with the ball in his glove.

The Savanah Bananas are the most fun team in baseball ... and the catch is just the latest example. There was the bat on fire. Or, the hit by pitch. The in-field dance routine, and the list goes on and on.

Not quite Willie Mays, but an amazing catch! ⚾

