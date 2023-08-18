Drake's Son Adonis Can't Stop Singing 'Rich Flex' After Attending Tour

21, Can You Do Something For Me?!?!

Drake's son Adonis is definitely giving dad's "It's All a Blur" tour a 5-star rating -- after attending a show last week, he's got one track ringing in his head and coming out of his mouth ... constantly!!!

As proof, Drake shared a pair of videos Thursday where Adonis couldn't stop saying "21, can you do something for me?" That's the opening line from "Rich Flex," the lead track from Drake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" album.

Adonis was in attendance for Drake's Inglewood tour stop on August 12, and showered his dad with support ahead of the show with a handmade card that said, "Dad I hope you have a great concert."

The end result is Adonis jumping up and down on the couch, still shouting the "Rich Flex" lyrics and Drake added the caption, "Comes to one drake show..."

Drake had asked the audience to refrain from throwing bras as his son was in attendance ... but it was his own father, Dennis Graham, who broke the rules ... by trolling Drake with a super-sized bra big enough to be a hammock!!!

