Robert De Niro Celebrates 80th Birthday with McCartney, Scorsese, Walken and More
Robert De Niro Celebrates 80 McCartney, Scorsese, Walken & More!!!
8/18/2023 6:44 AM PT
Robert De Niro is 80, and celebrated with some of his most famous celeb pals with a blowout bash in NYC.
The father of 7 was on hand for his bday party at hot spot Locanda Verde in The Greenwich Hotel Thursday night, he arrived with his girlfriend, 45-year-old Tiffany Chen ... and the rest of the guest list was pretty amazing.
Paul McCartney, Martin Scorsese, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, George Lucas, Andrew Cuomo and De Niro's "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola were just a few of the names in attendance.
De Niro got some love from his kiddos too, including daughter Drena -- who came to the party and sent him a sweet bday message on social media, writing, "Happy 80 you know who!"
We should note, his youngest child, Gia, who made him a father of 7 earlier this year was reportedly also at the party ... so it couldn't have been too rowdy.
Nonetheless, it's a pretty impressive milestone ... Happy Birthday!!!