Robert De Niro Celebrates 80th Birthday with McCartney, Scorsese, Walken and More

Robert De Niro is 80, and celebrated with some of his most famous celeb pals with a blowout bash in NYC.

The father of 7 was on hand for his bday party at hot spot Locanda Verde in The Greenwich Hotel Thursday night, he arrived with his girlfriend, 45-year-old Tiffany Chen ... and the rest of the guest list was pretty amazing.

De Niro got some love from his kiddos too, including daughter Drena -- who came to the party and sent him a sweet bday message on social media, writing, "Happy 80 you know who!"

We should note, his youngest child, Gia, who made him a father of 7 earlier this year was reportedly also at the party ... so it couldn't have been too rowdy.