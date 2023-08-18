Cops Launch Investigation Into Alleged Sabrina Ionescu Shoe Theft

Cops are now on the hunt for the person who allegedly nabbed Sabrina Ionescu's sneakers from a WNBA arena earlier this week ... telling TMZ Sports they've formally launched an investigation into the allegations.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. said on Friday it did take a report ... after the New York superstar claimed her Nike kicks were stolen from Michelob ULTRA Arena, where the Liberty had gone up against the Aces twice this week.

So far, no arrests have been made ... with the spokesperson saying, "This is an ongoing investigation."

25-year-old Ionescu initially brought the alleged theft to light on Thursday ... saying on her X page, "Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena."

"Please just bring me my insoles back," she added ... "RIP to my Sabrina 1s."

Ionescu shared photos of the two pairs that she says were stolen ... one in Oregon Duck colors, and another gray edition that she got to honor Nike founder Phil Knight.

The two-time WNBA All-Star signed an endorsement deal with Nike in 2020 and became the first women's hoops player to create a unisex collection with the corporation.