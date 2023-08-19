'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Says New Bleach Blond Hair Reveals Midlife Crisis

Play video content TMZ.com

Tom Schwartz is sporting a new hairdo ... and he says it's got a lot to do with his age.

We got the "Vanderpump Rules" star heading into his TomTom restaurant in West Hollywood with Lisa Vanderpump ... and our photog asked about his bleached blond hair ... a far cry from his natural brown locks.

Tom tells us he's having a midlife crisis ... so he's going blond, with the aim of finishing his summer strong.

While it sounds like Tom's joking about the midlife crisis, he's ripe for it ... he's about to turn 41 years old and the age range for midlife is 40 to 60 ... so he's now in the sweet spot.

Tom's boss, Lisa, is clearly not a fan ... telling us she's about to take the clippers to his new look.