What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't be fooled by the switch-ups in these two shots of the one and only Olivia Rodrigo. You oughta ring the doorbell upon entry, and if you can find the switch-ups in the images ... well then, "good 4 u!"

The singer-songwriter was snapped leaving London's upscale restaurant, Quo Vadis ... looking 'happy and healthy!' The 20-year-old star was rockin' a red-hot minidress just after the release of her new single "bad idea right?"

Do you have what it takes to throw the discreet changes right out the window? You've got this!