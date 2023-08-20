OnlyFans Model's Nude Fundraiser For Maui Wildfire Relief Shut Down by GoFundMe

The OnlyFans model using her nude photos to raise money for Maui wildfire relief efforts can no longer crowdfund on GoFundMe ... because the platform shut down her efforts.

Mariah Casillas, who goes by Lavagrll on social media, was sending nudes to folks who donated $10 to victims of the deadly Maui wildfires ... and a GoFundMe she started this week was raking in a ton of dough until her page was shut down.

The model raised over $7,400 in just a few days, but the manner in which she collected the money seems to have ruffled some feathers over at the crowdfunding giant.

A GoFundMe Spokesperson tells TMZ ... her fundraiser was removed for violating the website's terms of service, specifically, the "prohibited conduct section."

We're told all of the model's donors have been refunded ... so they're essentially getting her nudes for free.

She's now taking her nude fundraiser over to OnlyFans ... where it will likely get a different reaction from the folks calling the shots.

Moved my fundraiser to OF. Free trial for 30 days right now.



Drop your donations on my pinned post and let’s get to work 🔥



$10 = 1 NUDE pic.twitter.com/ZtzswBudyX — lava (@lavagrll) August 17, 2023 @lavagrll

As for GoFundMe, they tell us folks looking to donate to rebuilding efforts on the island should pledge money through their new Maui wildfire centralized hub ... nudes not included.