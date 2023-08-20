Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
OnlyFans Model's Nude Fundraiser For Maui Wildfire Relief Shut Down by GoFundMe

8/20/2023 1:00 AM PT
The OnlyFans model using her nude photos to raise money for Maui wildfire relief efforts can no longer crowdfund on GoFundMe ... because the platform shut down her efforts.

Mariah Casillas, who goes by Lavagrll on social media, was sending nudes to folks who donated $10 to victims of the deadly Maui wildfires ... and a GoFundMe she started this week was raking in a ton of dough until her page was shut down.

The model raised over $7,400 in just a few days, but the manner in which she collected the money seems to have ruffled some feathers over at the crowdfunding giant.

Selling Nudes For Relief ...

A GoFundMe Spokesperson tells TMZ ... her fundraiser was removed for violating the website's terms of service, specifically, the "prohibited conduct section."

We're told all of the model's donors have been refunded ... so they're essentially getting her nudes for free.

She's now taking her nude fundraiser over to OnlyFans ... where it will likely get a different reaction from the folks calling the shots.

As for GoFundMe, they tell us folks looking to donate to rebuilding efforts on the island should pledge money through their new Maui wildfire centralized hub ... nudes not included.

