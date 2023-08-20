UFC Star Sean O'Malley Knocks Out Aljamain Sterling to win Bantamweight Title
8/20/2023 6:05 AM PT
UFC star Sean O'Malley delivered the goods in spectacular fashion Saturday night in Boston, knocking out Aljamain Sterling and snagging the Bantamweight title, and dude has all the makings of the next Conor McGregor.
THE FULL @SUGASEANMMA KNOCKOUT!— UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023 @ufc
A right hand that will live on in UFC history at #UFC292! pic.twitter.com/jM5MkPTxqK
After a slow first round, Sean delivered a crushing blow to Sterling's noggin, and then pummeled him until the ref called it a night.
Sean, sporting Pepto Bismol-colored hair, was humble after the win, telling reporters, "Honestly, this is the most nervous I've ever been for a fight. In my eyes, Aljamain Sterling is the greatest bantamweight of all time," adding, "I always say it only takes one mistake with me. I don't even know if that's a mistake. I'm just that f---ing good!"
O'Malley had his doubters, but just like what he did to Sterling, he put those doubts to sleep.