Truck Drives Through Crowd, Hits Man As Driver Flees Cops in ATL Street Takeover

A pickup truck involved in a street takeover is seemingly in a world of trouble, after not only running from cops, but running over a guy in the process ... and it's all on video.

Footage from the incident over the weekend shows a black pickup barreling through a crowd of bystanders, striking at least one of them, as it speeds away from an intersection where it was doing donuts.

People scream as the chase unfolds and sirens wail ... video shows a police car ramming into the truck, doing a pit maneuver to stop the driver.

Once the truck gets pinned between a cop car and a curb, the driver surrenders at gunpoint.

Thankfully, it appears the guy who got hit by the truck was able to get up and walk away. Local reports say the driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody by Georgia State Police.

The officer didn't hold back in making the arrest, either, as video shows him hop up onto the hood of his car before slapping a pair of handcuffs onto the driver.