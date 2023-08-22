Donald Trump Says He's Surrendering Thursday To Georgia Authorities in RICO Case

Donald Trump says he's surrendering to Georgia authorities Thursday while taking aim at the District Attorney prosecuting him ... after she charged him with racketeering for allegedly subverting the 2020 election.

The 45th President made the announcement on Truth Social Monday night and, in doing so, peppered Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis with insults dripping with sarcasm.

DT said, "The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a "flight" risk - I'd fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again."

Trump also pointed out he's too famous to run away and hide, citing his huge TRUMP-labeled jet as an example. DT ended his diatribe with the usual gripes about witch hunts and radical left D.A.s.

Trump's also been ordered not to intimidate witnesses and others connected to the case, including the D.A. and other law enforcement. This could be dangerous territory for Trump who finds it irresistible to attack his foes.

Trump may have picked Thursday because the surrender would come hours after the first Republican debate -- from which he will be absent -- thus hijacking the headlines.

As we reported, Trump was criminally indicted last week by a Fulton County grand jury on 13 counts of 2020 election subversion under Georgia's Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, also known as RICO.

Eighteen other defendants were also charged in the sprawling case, including DT's former attorney Rudy Giuliani and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Trump has also been indicted in three other jurisdictions for alleged federal and state crimes involving the January 6th riots, mishandling classified documents and making a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Despite all his legal woes, Trump is still the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race and the likely nominee for his party, at least for now according to most polls.