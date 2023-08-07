President Biden Makes Old Jokes With Dusty Baker ... During Astros White House Visit

Play video content White House

The Houston Astros got the VIP treatment at the White House on Monday to celebrate their World Series title ... and POTUS came with the jokes!!

80-year-old President Joe Biden welcomed the 2022 champions to 1600 Penn with a special ceremony minutes ago ... and he showed off his comedic side with a number of funny personal jabs throughout his speech.

The highlight of the day came when Biden praised 'Stros manager Dusty Baker ... revealing he was a fan of the legend during his playing career, even though he was six years his senior.

"Worst part was, I remember rooting for him as a kid, and I was older than he was," Biden said.

The crowd was into it ... laughing as #46 made the sign of the cross to cap off the joke.

But, Biden wasn't done poking fun at himself -- he also made a silly comparison to Baker working well into his 70s.

"People counted you out, saying you were past your prime. Hell, I know something about that!!"

Biden's age is something President Donald Trump mentioned numerous times during their heated 2020 presidential run ... despite there only being a three-year difference.