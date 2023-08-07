President Biden Makes Old Jokes With Dusty Baker During Astros White House Visit
8/7/2023 10:58 AM PT
The Houston Astros got the VIP treatment at the White House on Monday to celebrate their World Series title ... and POTUS came with the jokes!!
80-year-old President Joe Biden welcomed the 2022 champions to 1600 Penn with a special ceremony minutes ago ... and he showed off his comedic side with a number of funny personal jabs throughout his speech.
The highlight of the day came when Biden praised 'Stros manager Dusty Baker ... revealing he was a fan of the legend during his playing career, even though he was six years his senior.
"Worst part was, I remember rooting for him as a kid, and I was older than he was," Biden said.
The Champs have arrived. pic.twitter.com/2c1ZccX6U9— Houston Astros (@astros) August 7, 2023 @astros
The crowd was into it ... laughing as #46 made the sign of the cross to cap off the joke.
But, Biden wasn't done poking fun at himself -- he also made a silly comparison to Baker working well into his 70s.
"People counted you out, saying you were past your prime. Hell, I know something about that!!"
Biden's age is something President Donald Trump mentioned numerous times during their heated 2020 presidential run ... despite there only being a three-year difference.
Nice to see he's able to joke about it all now!!