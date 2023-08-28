'Bachelorette' Contestant Josh Seiter Dead at 36, Days After Posting About Depression

'Bachelorette' contestant Josh Seiter, who was always open and honest about his struggles with mental health has died.

A statement from Seiter's family Monday reads, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world."

They continue, "His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace."

The statement does not reveal Joshua's cause of death but includes a phone number for people to call who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Josh has always posted about his issues with mental health, and just 4 days ago posted a photo smiling with the caption, "Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile."

He's been extremely open and honest about his struggles over the years, at one point taking to social media to write, "I’m Josh Seiter, and I’m a suicide attempt survivor. I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive?"

Josh appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of "The Bachelorette" back in 2015, and was eliminated on week 1.

Josh was 36.