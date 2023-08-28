77-Year-Old Grandpa Recreates Outfits from Kanye West, Kylie Jenner and More

This grandfather is lookin' his best and achieving celebrity status while he's at it ... because he's gained quite the following remaking iconic looks from a bunch of A-listers.

77-year-old Alojz Abram has garnered 1.7M followers on Instagram through the page of his grandson, Jannik Diefenbach, and fans are convinced gramps -- who emigrated from Slovenia to Germany more than 55 years ago -- is drowning in some serious drip.

Alojz and his grandson have made some near-perfect replicas of fashion choices by the likes of Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, and even Bernie Sanders' viral inauguration look from 2021.

The fashionable duo tells TMZ ... they've been doing these popular pics since Christmas 2016, and the followers started rolling in not long after that. We're told they pick and choose between celebs they're both into, as well as whoever's big at the moment.

Jannik does a lot of the research and prep -- finding the outfits and the right poses to recreate -- but it all goes to Grandpa for final approval.

Jannik says they've gotten DMs from celebs as their online presence continues to grow, and even got an invite to the DIOR x Travis Scott show at Paris Fashion Week ... which they say was their "favorite show ever."