PGA Tour's Gary Woodland Undergoing Surgery On Brain Lesion

Former U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland just announced some scary news -- he's undergoing surgery to remove a lesion from his brain next month ... though he said he's in good spirits despite it all.

Woodland said on X on Wednesday morning he was actually diagnosed with the ailment a few months ago ... though he had initially tried to treat it with medication.

However, he says after talking it over with docs recently, he's now decided to go under the knife to try to remedy the problem.

"We've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action," the 39-year-old said.

"I'm in good spirits," he added, "with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone."

Woodland -- who holds four career PGA Tour wins, including the 2019 U.S. Open -- said surgery is slated for Sept. 18.