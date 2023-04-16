John Smoltz Hoping To Play On PGA Tour Champions After Impending Hip Surgery

Play video content TMZSports.com

Next on the tee ... John Smoltz?!?

The MLB legend is hoping to hear that a whole lot at PGA TOUR Champions events in the very near future ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to compete on the senior golf circuit as soon as he gets his ailing hip surgically repaired.

The 55-year-old didn't mince words when talking about his golf goals with us earlier this year ... explaining that the first time he tried to find success on the PGA Tour Champions, he was just simply too hurt to make a real run.

Smoltz lining up birdie...



Right down the middle on hole two at @CologuardGolf 👊 pic.twitter.com/AE1bmzbYKz — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 1, 2019 @ChampionsTour

Now, though, he says he's already got one of his hips redone -- and he's hoping when he gets the other one fixed ... it could lead to serious success.

"I've got a new hip, I've got one more hip to do, and then after that," he said, "I want to see what my competitive juices take me to."

Hip pain or not, Smoltz is already considered one of the best celeb golfers on the planet. The former Atlanta Braves closer has competed alongside pros regularly ... and won before.

In fact, Tiger Woods said just a few months ago that Smoltz and Tony Romo were the two best non-pros he's played with.

Who’s the best celebrity golfer Tiger has ever played against? 👀#CapitalOnesTheMatch goes down Dec. 10 on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/59x922uIJS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2022 @BleacherReport

If John doesn't get healthy enough to compete on the PGA TOUR Champions ... he tells us, don't worry, he'll still find some way to get into competitive tourneys.