Guess Who This Minnie Mouse Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie with space buns turned into a dancer and YouTuber, she was just decking herself out in Minnie Mouse attire, going to dance practice and growing up with her older bro, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Most notably recognized for her side pony and hair bows, this famous 20-year-old first showcased her dance moves on "Dance Moms," and years later it would come as no surprise she placed in the top 2 on "Dancing With The Stars." She's also released a couple of songs ... one being "Boomerang."