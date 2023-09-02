Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bevy of Celebs Show Up For Beyoncé Concert in L.A.

Beyoncé Blows House Down At L.A. Show ... Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & Many More Attend

9/2/2023 7:01 AM PT
Beyoncé at SoFi
Beyoncé had true royalty at her Los Angeles show Friday night ... Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed up to boogie down, but only one of them seemed to have a good time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Megan's mom, Doria, were photographed in a VIP box at SoFi Stadium surrounded by thousands of crazed Bey fans.

TAKING OVER L.A.
While Megan and Doria were dancing and waving their arms, Harry seemed more subdued and distracted by his phone. Some observers even said Harry looked disinterested and dejected.

DJ Khaled Brings Out Stars to Open for Beyoncé at SoFi
Despite this, the performance was a wild success. DJ Khaled opened the show with other featured artists ... 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, Offset, and Lil Wayne.

Then Beyoncé hit the stage for the first of 3 nights at the stadium in Inglewood, part of her sold-out Renaissance World Tour.

Needless to say, Bey put on a killer performance for her screaming fans.

