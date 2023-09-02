Bevy of Celebs Show Up For Beyoncé Concert in L.A.

Beyoncé had true royalty at her Los Angeles show Friday night ... Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed up to boogie down, but only one of them seemed to have a good time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Renaissance World Tour night 1 in Inglewood! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xHLhBDoJZL — 🐝🪩 (@bluesbabysitter) September 2, 2023 @bluesbabysitter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Megan's mom, Doria, were photographed in a VIP box at SoFi Stadium surrounded by thousands of crazed Bey fans.

Play video content BACKGRID

While Megan and Doria were dancing and waving their arms, Harry seemed more subdued and distracted by his phone. Some observers even said Harry looked disinterested and dejected.

Despite this, the performance was a wild success. DJ Khaled opened the show with other featured artists ... 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, Offset, and Lil Wayne.

Then Beyoncé hit the stage for the first of 3 nights at the stadium in Inglewood, part of her sold-out Renaissance World Tour.