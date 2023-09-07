Hyena Stalks Golfer Across South African Course

Play video content Facebook / Skukuza Golf Club

Wild scene out on a South African course this week ... a golfer was stalked by a hyena all the way through a fairway -- though, somehow, the guy managed to keep his cool the whole time.

The tense moments unfolded at Skukuza Golf Club in Kruger National Park ... when a man who was trying to get in a casual 18 was joined by an unexpected visitor after teeing off.

You can see in selfie footage that the man filmed ... a hyena walked up to him -- and then followed him closely for a couple hundred feet.

But, the golfer wasn't rattled by the animal being so close to him ... in fact, he smiled -- and even joked, "Got a new caddie on the golf course."

Eventually, despite getting within a couple yards of the golfer, the hyena turned its attention elsewhere.

Play video content Facebook / Skukuza Golf Club

While it might seem weird the dude never panicked -- the wild encounter is actually not a rare sight at the South African course ... in fact, just a couple days ago, some lions were seen chompin' on a sprinkler head near a green.