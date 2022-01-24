Bobcat Hunts Down Bird On Arizona Golf Course, Wild Video!

Play video content @ramzizu / Instagram

A bobcat used an Arizona golf course's bunker to hunt down a duck (or goose) last week ... and video of the scene is WILD!!!

Several golfers caught the cat in action at Silverleaf Country Club in Scottsdale on Friday ... showing the bobcat stalking a flock of birds on the 15th hole at the course.

You can see in the footage ... the cat used the hole's layout perfectly to get his lunch, hiding in the sand before springing into action.

The animal ended up catching one of the birds with its teeth -- and eventually hauled his meal off into the desert.

The golfers on the course were stunned by it all, laughing in shock ... while a person behind the camera yelled, "That's amazing!"