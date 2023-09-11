Aaron Rodgers Wears Auburn Tigers Gear After Losing Bet To Jets Teammate

Play video content

Cal's loss to Auburn on Saturday stung in more ways than one for Aaron Rodgers ... 'cause it appeared he and his Jets teammate had a wager on the game -- one that resulted in the quarterback having to reluctantly wear some Tigers gear on Sunday.

The Golden Bears -- who Rodgers played for from 2003 to 2004 -- fell to Auburn, 14-10, in Berkeley ... and it seems Rodgers had a bet with C.J. Uzomah over it all ... 'cause roughly 24 hours after the L, the signal-caller was seen in the NY locker room with a whole lot of of orange on.

Uzomah, who played for the Tigers from 2011 to 2014, filmed Rodgers' surprising 'fit ... and his chuckle and comments on the vid indicated he got the best of Rodgers in a gamble on the game.

"Aaron," he said in the clip, "you love it. Say, 'War Eagle.' Just one time."

Rodgers, decked out in an AU cap and a War Eagle shirt, refused to do so ... shaking his head while giving his tight end a thumbs down.

Auburn loved the video so much ... the school even re-shared Uzomah's clip on its IG page.

"The newest fan of Auburn Football 🤣" AU wrote. "Sorry @aaronrodgers12, looks like @cj_uzomah won this one 👀."