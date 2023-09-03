Aaron Rodgers Will Take NY To Super Bowl, Says Jets Legend Joe Klecko

Play video content TMZSports.com

Book your tickets to Las Vegas in February, Jets fans ... 'cause your team is going to the Super Bowl there this season!!!

... at least, that's according to New York legend Joe Klecko, who tells TMZ Sports he truly believes, with Aaron Rodgers now under center, his old team will make it to the Big Game this year.

"I do think they will," the newly minted Hall of Famer said out in NYC this week. "Absolutely!"

"With our four-time MVP, how could you not go to the Super Bowl!?"

Of course, while Klecko is biased (he played for the Jets for 11 seasons) -- he didn't always feel Rodgers would be the game-changer for his former squad.

Back in February, he said on The Mike Francesa Podcast that he actually preferred it if the Jets would have gone after Derek Carr instead of Rodgers.

Play video content 2/15/23 The Mike Francesa Podcast

Seems, though, after watching the quarterback completely submerge himself into his new team and city ... Klecko is all in.