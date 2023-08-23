Jets Rookie Jerome Kapp Crushes Eminem's '8 Mile' Rap During Team Talent Show

Jets receiver Jerome Kapp transformed into Eminem for New York's rookie talent show this month ... and the guy crushed the role so hard -- even Aaron Rodgers had to give him a standing ovation.

The performance all went down last week inside a Jets team meeting ... when after the veterans made some of the squad's newcomers grab a mic for them, Kapp decided to re-enact Em's famous freestyle from "8 Mile."

And, thanks to "Hard Knocks" cameras -- we got to see the epic concert in its entirety.

Kapp threw on a beanie and a hood, put the movie's famous track on the speakers ... and then he got busy.

"Everybody from the 3-1-3 put your motherf***ing hands up and follow me!" he yelled ... before rapping the legendary Eminem verses word-for-word.

Kapp even hit the a cappella portion of the song ... and when he wrapped up, his teammates -- including Rodgers -- exploded.