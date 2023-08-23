Jets Rookie Jerome Kapp Crushes Eminem's '8 Mile' Rap During Team Talent Show
8/23/2023 8:42 AM PT
Jets receiver Jerome Kapp transformed into Eminem for New York's rookie talent show this month ... and the guy crushed the role so hard -- even Aaron Rodgers had to give him a standing ovation.
The performance all went down last week inside a Jets team meeting ... when after the veterans made some of the squad's newcomers grab a mic for them, Kapp decided to re-enact Em's famous freestyle from "8 Mile."
And, thanks to "Hard Knocks" cameras -- we got to see the epic concert in its entirety.
MY BOY JEROME KAPP (@JeromeKapp85) WITH THE EMINEM 8 MILE FREESTYLE ON HARD KNOCKS 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/S0pLLeMzuh— nick (@Tw1sTeDCh4o5) August 23, 2023 @Tw1sTeDCh4o5
Kapp threw on a beanie and a hood, put the movie's famous track on the speakers ... and then he got busy.
"Everybody from the 3-1-3 put your motherf***ing hands up and follow me!" he yelled ... before rapping the legendary Eminem verses word-for-word.
Kapp even hit the a cappella portion of the song ... and when he wrapped up, his teammates -- including Rodgers -- exploded.
Kapp's future with the Jets is uncertain -- the former Division-II Kutztown University star has a long way to go to make the team's final roster ... but if the whole football thing doesn't end up working out, maybe a rap career just might!