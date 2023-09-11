Commanders Fan Socks Woman In Head In Tussle At Cardinals Game

A female Commanders fan socked another woman in the back of the head during a tense scuffle at FedEx Field on Sunday ... and the wild moment was all captured on video.

The tussle went down at some point during Washington's tilt with the Arizona Cardinals ... when a group of people wearing Commanders gear got so livid with each other, things turned physical.

It's unclear what sparked the initial commotion -- but as the individuals were arguing, one woman in a black Jahan Dotson jersey cocked back her fist and threw it into another woman.

Female Commanders fan sucker punches another woman 🏈 pic.twitter.com/tpc2GZKeVY — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) September 10, 2023 @footbalIfights

The blow rattled the Commanders fan ... and she held the back of her head in pain as others stepped in to separate the two.

Fortunately, no other punches were thrown ... and cooler heads prevailed amongst the combatants.