Pacman Jones Rants After Airport Arrest, Terroristic Threats Charge 'Bulls***'

Ex-NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested for making terroristic threats and alcohol intoxication at an airport near Cincinnati early Monday morning ... after officials say police were called to assist with an "unruly passenger."

TMZ Sports has confirmed the former 6th-overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft was taken into custody around 6 AM ... and was officially booked an hour later.

Jones is facing misdemeanor charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. While we're working to gather more information, the latter charge is especially of note ... considering Monday is the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Prior to the arrest, Jones posted a video of himself walking through the Northern Kentucky International Airport ... ranting about the Bengals' 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Play video content

This isn't Jones' first run-in with the law ... and isn't his first airport incident, either -- he famously got in a brawl in Atlanta back in 2018, although officials determined he was not the aggressor.

Play video content JULY 2018 TMZSports.com

Jones -- who played for the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals and Broncos over the course of his 13-year career -- was most recently arrested in 2021 ... after he got in a violent altercation at a bar in Cincinnati.