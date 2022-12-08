Pacman Jones Willing To Fight 'Any YouTuber' After Rough N' Rowdy Match

Play video content TMZSports.com

All the Internet superstars who think they got hands need to get in line ... 'cause ex-NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones says he's down to fight "any YouTuber" after his Rough N' Rowdy match on Friday!!

The former All-Pro has taken his talents to the boxing ring after 12 seasons in the league ... and he tells TMZ Sports he's looking to stick with the sport for years to come.

Of course, he's got a big rematch with the undefeated Bobby Laing at Barstool Sports' amateur event in Providence ... and Pacman says if he comes away with the win, he'll give "Lights Out" a trilogy fight out of respect for the guy.

But, don't get it twisted -- Jones won't let the admiration get in the way once the bell rings ... as he plans to make up for his split decision loss back in August 2021 by correcting his mistakes this time around.

"My message to Bobby, you've been ducking me like a motherf***er," Jones said. "I'm coming to turn the lights out."

But, after Pacman's done with Laing, he says he wants to get into more fights ... and he's looking to take on anyone who wants the smoke.

"I love this celebrity boxing," Jones tells us. "It's a lot of celebrities that think they can box -- I'm one of them. I would like someone to call me out. I ain't hard to find. I think I'm pretty good."

Jones has called out ex-NFL guys like Steve Smith and Chad Ochocinco in the past ... but as of right now, it doesn't sound like either guy is willing to enter the ring with him.

When we brought up the surge in influencers getting into boxers, Jones made it clear he's down for any challenge.

"Any YouTuber you name, I'll take him."

Barstool personality Grace "The Mick" O'Malley is also on Friday's RNR card ... and she talked to us about giving up drinking alcohol for five weeks leading up to her bout with the "Cajun Punisher," as well as the grueling training she went through to prepare for her debut.

As for her prediction for Friday ... O'Malley is expecting her hand raised at the end of the bout.

"It's a definite dub. It's gonna be a dub, it's going to be a good fight, though," O'Malley said.